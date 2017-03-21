East Prairie woman arrested for allegedly selling drugs near sch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie woman arrested for allegedly selling drugs near school

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Jessica Groves (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Jessica Groves (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An East Prairie woman is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the department got a tip that Jessica Groves, 29, was delivering meth to a home in East Prairie.

So, Sheriff Hutcheson and Sergeant Ryan Hill set up surveillance and watched Groves deliver the meth. Those drugs were later recovered.

Groves was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop.

During the investigation, Hutcheson said Sgt. Hill got information about Groves selling meth at a home less than a block from a public school.

Groves now faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place.

She is in jail on $100,000 bond.

