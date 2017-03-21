East Prairie woman arrested for allegedly selling drugs near school

An East Prairie woman is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the department got a tip that Jessica Groves, 29, was delivering meth to a home in East Prairie.

So, Sheriff Hutcheson and Sergeant Ryan Hill set up surveillance and watched Groves deliver the meth. Those drugs were later recovered.

Groves was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop.

During the investigation, Hutcheson said Sgt. Hill got information about Groves selling meth at a home less than a block from a public school.

Groves now faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place.

She is in jail on $100,000 bond.

