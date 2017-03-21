Hardin County man arrested for allegedly seeking sex with minor online

Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Cyber Crimes Unit announced Tuesday, March 21 that a Hardin County, Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

Timothy Scott Walters, 50, of Elizabethtown,IL, was charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense, a class D felony.

Investigators said they began investigating Walters after he posted an online ad seeking sex with a minor and sending sexually explicit photos of himself through email to cyber investigators.

Walters was a United States Postal Service employee and was identified and located with the assistance of United States Postal Inspectors.

During an interview with cyber investigators, Walters admitted he had sent the images.

Aided by the Elizabethrown Police Department, Cyber investigators executed a search warrant of Walters’ home in Elizabethtown. Cyber investigators pursuant to the warrant seized several electronic devices.

Walters was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hardin District Court Tuesday.

