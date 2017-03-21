I-55 in Cape Girardeau open after crash

Both north bound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed on in the early afternoon of Tuesday, March 21 at the Diversion Channel bridge.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, that's at the 92 mile marker.

As if 2:30 p.m. both lanes are open and moving normally.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.