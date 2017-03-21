New Madrid man charged after alleged dine and dash incident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid man charged after alleged dine and dash incident

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Joe Hunter (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Joe Hunter (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A New Madrid man is facing several charges after allegedly running out on a large bill at a Mississippi County restaurant.

According to Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, employees at the restaurant called the sheriff's department on Saturday, March 18.

The employees said Joseph Hunter, 68, ran up a large bill and walked out.

As a deputy was on his way to the business, investigators learned that Hunter allegedly ran over the business owner as he drove away from the scene.

The deputy helped the victim and gathered statements from witnesses at the scene. Then, he contacted investigators in New Madrid County.

Hunter was arrested in New Madrid County a short time later.

As he was being booked at the Mississippi County Detention Center, Hunter allegedly slapped an officer in the chest with a bloody towel, exposing the officer to bodily fluids.

Hunter faces charges of assault 1st degree, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury, and endangering an officer by knowingly causing contact with bodily fluids.

He is out of jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

