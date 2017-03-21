1 charged after report of shot fired near UT Martin

One person is in custody in connection to a shooting investigation in Martin, Tennessee.

Investigators say it started as a physical fight between several people inside the University Center, according to the Martin Police Department.

After the fight ended, everyone left the area. But, it started back up a few minutes later on Hannings Lane.

Tommy Fuller, 21, is accused of firing a gun at several people at Crismont Apartments.

The campus was locked down after the initial report of a shot being fired near campus.

Students and faculty got a text alert from the university at 1:00 p.m. about the lock down. It was lifted around 1:37 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Police said Fuller left the area in a white SUV and was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers reportedly found several weapons inside the vehicle.

Fuller, a UT Martin student, faces charges of felony reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

A second vehicle, described as a two-door black 2005 Mazda with license plate K2898Y, left with three people involved in the fight.

That car has since been located and one of the three people that were in the car at the time of the shooting has been located.

That person is being interviewed.

Charges have not been filed against any of those people, but we're told they may be filed in the future.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.