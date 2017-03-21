1 charged after report of shot fired near UT Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

1 charged after report of shot fired near UT Martin

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Tommy Fuller (Source: Martin Police Department) Tommy Fuller (Source: Martin Police Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

One person is in custody in connection to a shooting investigation in Martin, Tennessee.

Investigators say it started as a physical fight between several people inside the University Center, according to the Martin Police Department.

After the fight ended, everyone left the area. But, it started back up a few minutes later on Hannings Lane.

Tommy Fuller, 21, is accused of firing a gun at several people at Crismont Apartments.

The campus was locked down after the initial report of a shot being fired near campus.

Students and faculty got a text alert from the university at 1:00 p.m. about the lock down. It was lifted around 1:37 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Police said Fuller left the area in a white SUV and was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers reportedly found several weapons inside the vehicle.

Fuller, a UT Martin student, faces charges of felony reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

A second vehicle, described as a two-door black 2005 Mazda with license plate K2898Y, left with three people involved in the fight.

That car has since been located and one of the three people that were in the car at the time of the shooting has been located.

That person is being interviewed.

Charges have not been filed against any of those people, but we're told they may be filed in the future.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly