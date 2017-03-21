Paducah police arrest 2 on multiple burglary, drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police arrest 2 on multiple burglary, drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two people are behind bars in Paducah, Kentucky facing multiple drug and burglary charges.

Officers were called at 10:53 a.m. Saturday, March 18 to a home in the 800 block of Leiberman Street after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found Brianna S. Haynes, 23, of Paducah, standing on the carport, apparently serving as a “look out.”

A man, later identified as Jeffrey A. Stone, 32, also of Paducah, was inside the home.

Officers were preparing to search the home when Stone came out the back door. Officers found in his possession jewelry taken from inside the home. A search of Haynes then revealed a bag in her purse containing methadone hydrochloride, Diazepam and Clonazepam pills

Stone was arrested and is charged with second-degree burglary. Haynes was arrested and is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container.

Stone and Haynes were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

