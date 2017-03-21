Four injuries reported after two separate crashes in McCracken County

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 21.

McCracken County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Old Mayfield Road between Holly Drive and Berger Road after receiving a report of a crash with injuries.

Kesha Stephenson, 33, of Paducah, was driving westbound on Old Mayfield Road (KY 994) when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the center line. Stephenson’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Quentin Marshall, 18, of Paducah.

Marshall and his passenger, Shykeem Merriel, 18, also of Paducah, were both transported by Mercy EMS to Lourdes hospital, Stephenson’s passenger, Ryleigh Stephenson, 5, of Paducah, was taken to Baptist Health by private vehicle.

Old Mayfield Road was blocked or reduced to one lane for approximately one hour between Holly Drive and Berger Road for collision clean-up.

Quentin Marshall is charged with instructional permit violations.

While investigating an injury accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 9 mile marker, Deputies were notified of a second injury accident in the eastbound lanes at the 8 mile marker involving a motorcycle and a semi-tractor trailer.

That investigation revealed that Paul Edward Kucinski, 48 of Clarksville, TN was operating a 2012 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic eastbound on I-24 and came upon congested traffic.

Kucinski attempted to avoid a collision by steering between a stopped semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car, but struck the edge of the trailer which caused him the veer into the side of the passenger car.

The first impact was not large enough for Grigoriy Mikhaylovich Pankov, 51 of Chaska, MN, the operator of the semi-tractor trailer, to notice his truck had been hit.

The passenger car, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Richard Corey Senn, 36, received minor damage in the accident.

After colliding with the passenger car, the motorcycle slid into the cable barrier and came to a rest.

Kucinski was transported to an area hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries.

