SIU, UT Martin softball game canceled due to threat of severe weather

The scheduled softball game between the University of Tennessee at Martin and Southern Illinois on Tuesday, March 21 has been canceled due anticipated weather concerns approaching the Carbondale and southern Illinois area.

The contest will not be rescheduled.

The game would have marked the first match-up between the two regional rivals of the season.

UT Martin will return to action this weekend with a pair of Ohio Valley Conference doubleheaders against Jacksonville State on Saturday, March 25 and against Tennessee Tech on Sunday, March 26.

