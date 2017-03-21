SIU Museum will host 'Pokemon Go' walking tour event

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a Pokemon Go event at the University Museum and sculpture garden on Saturday, March 25.

The event will take place alongside a walking tour of the galleries and garden. The garden portion will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the museum portion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the event, there will be 2 hours worth of Pokemon lures to make hunting them easier during the tour.

Those interested will meet at the north and south galleries. The museum is located at the north end of Faner Hall.

"This is a community event, and we very much encourage families and children," Kasey Dunn, undergraduate assistant at the museum, said.

Photos are encouraged and if any players take pictures of the Pokemon they've caught feel free to post them on Instagram at @siu_museum.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.