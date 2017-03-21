March 22 celebrity birthdays

He'll be patrolling center field at Busch Stadium this summer. He's also slated to be the Cardinal's new lea doff batter. Last year he helped the Cubs win their first World Series title in over 100 years. But he left Chicago for St. Louis. Dexter Fowler is 31 today.

He became a pop icon when he took the role of Captain James T. Kirk of Star Trek. He's also a science fiction author and celebrity pitchman. William Shatner is 86 today.

She became a major Hollywood star when Legally Blonde came out in 2001. She later won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Walk the Line. Her other movies include: Water For Elephants, Sweet Home Alabama, Cruel Intentions and many, many others. Reese Witherspoon is 41 today.

He's a co-owner of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. He became a reality TV star when the History Channel's Pawn Stars hit the air back in 2009. Rick Harrison is 52 today.

