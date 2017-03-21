37 Years ago everyone was asking Who Shot JR? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

37 Years ago everyone was asking Who Shot JR?

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

It was on this date March 21, 1980 the CBS Prime Time soap opera Dallas provided us with a cliff hanger that had everyone talking all summer long.

Throughout the 3rd season of Dallas,  JR Ewing had made enemies all over Texas, from oil men he cheated to women he'd mistreated to family members he'd angered.   All this finally came to a head in the season finale.
Late one night someone waits outside his office at Ewing Oil and shoots JR.   The cliffhanger leads to a summer of "Who Shot JR?" debates and theories.  

The following fall--when it's finally revealed who shot the oil baron, it's a ratings bonanza for CBS.  The Who Done It episode draws in 90 million viewers--or 76% of the U.S. television audience. That was a record at the time.  It was broken two years later by the final episode of MASH.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly