Five things you need to know on 3/21

It's Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Have your umbrella handy because you may need it as you walk out the door this morning. It will be mostly cloudy today with the threat of possible scattered thunderstorms this morning and throughout the day. Expect highs today to reach the upper 60s. It will also be pretty breezy at times with winds blowing in from the northwest. A LOOK AHEAD: Temps will remain relatively mild for the rest of your week, with the possibility of more thunderstorms this weekend.

Making headlines:

Deadly house fire in Advance, MO: The Stoddard County Coroner has identified the two victims of a deadly house fire in Advance, Missouri yesterday morning.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump is rallying support for the Republican health care overhaul by taking his case directly to GOP lawmakers at the Capitol, two days before the House plans a climactic vote that poses an important early test for his presidency.

Wild dump truck race in McCracken Co.: Six people were injured and a Calvert City, Kentucky man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a pursuit in a dump truck on Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Attack in Baghdad: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Baghdad that killed 27 people yesterday, shattering a relative lull in the Iraqi capital.

Earthquakes across the Heartland: The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes of 2.1 magnitude or larger have hit the Heartland since March 9. Although this may be concerning when they happen, a professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia said they are normal.

