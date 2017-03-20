Southeast MO State offers advice for avoiding sports injuries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State offers advice for avoiding sports injuries

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Tony Romo. Tiger Woods. Lionel Messi. Not even the world's most elite athletes can avoid injury.

That doesn't bode well for the average weekend warrior.

Inspired by the warmth of spring, many people will decide to get outside and do something athletic. This, despite having spent the last four months hibernating.

Southeast Missouri State University women's soccer coach Heather Nelson is in the business of winning at a high level.

To do that, she's got to keep her players out of the training room and on the field.

"Keeping these girls healthy is our top priority," said Nelson.

Ezmie Gonzalez is a freshman phenom, tearing up the OVC with her speed, footwork, and tactical skills.

All of which make her a target for opposing teams, "She is a target because she is so good.  If she's on the sideline, if she's worried about her ankle, or knee, they don't have to worry about her," noted Nelson.

It's strength and conditioning coach Catie Furbush's job to keep Ezmie, and the rest of the team, healthy.

Weight training was the facet of Ezmie's game (and perhaps yours?), that was lacking.

"I never worked out with weights until I came here. I hated it. But now I see how much stronger and better I feel, so I love it," said Gonzalez.

She hits the weight room three to four times a week, something most people don't do, but should.

"It helps prevent injury if your body is strong. If the muscles around your knees are strong enough to support them. It's important," remarked Furbush. Joey Waugh is the athletic trainer for the soccer team.

His advice for everyone deciding to blow the dust off the ol' running shoes and hit the trail?

"Take it slow. Warm up. Stretch. And make sure you cool down too," said Waugh.

Ankles, knees, muscles - injury can strike anywhere if you're not smart about getting your exercise groove back. If you want to stay in the game you've got to more than warm up and cool down.

"You've got to eat right, get at least 8 hours of sleep or more. And it's so important to let your body recover. You've got to give it a day of rest if you've pushed it really hard," said Nelson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly