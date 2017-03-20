Spring allergies: Here we come - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spring allergies: Here we come

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

This is one of the prettiest times of the year in the Heartland, but if you suffer from springtime allergies, it's one of the most miserable times of the year too.

Ragweed, tree pollen, pets, mold and more. All of these things are a nightmare if your body's immune system sees them as a threat.

Fifty million Americans cough, sneeze and itch their way through every year.

The cost of allergies to the health care system and businesses, as well as what we spend on medications, totals about $18 billion a year.

We asked Cape Girardeau allergist Yvonne Hallman, five things allergy sufferers can do besides take meds, to get some relief.

She suggested that you keep your windows and doors shut and the air conditioner running.

Shower as soon as you come in from outside to get any allergens off your skin.

Wash your sheets weekly.

Wear a mask when you mow.

Finally, bathe your pets frequently. Dogs can carry in a bunch of pollen that will set your allergies off.

While these tips won't cure you of the springtime sneezes, they will, hopefully, lessen them, and perhaps have you looking forward to spring, if even just a little.

