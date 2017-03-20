Heartland gets small quakes, but may not be a sign of something bigger

Have you been shaken by any of the recent earthquakes that rattled the bootheel or parts close to it? (Source: USGS)

The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes of 2.1 magnitude or larger have hit since March 9.

Some of you are asking on social media: what does all this seismic activity mean?

Those earthquakes may be concerning when they happen, but a professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia said they are normal.

Professor Mian Liu said quakes like this happen from time to time.

However, a cluster of earthquakes doesn't necessarily mean a large one is on the way.

Liu said the most fascinating thing about these earthquakes is that we have them all.

"Actually, for earthquakes in Missouri it's a big puzzle, because it happens in the interior of a relatively stable continent. The future earthquake hazard is hard to assess, and these small earthquakes - right now it does not show anything is abnormal," Professor Liu said.

Liu said earthquakes that are around a 2.0 to a 4.0 won't do much damage.

So when you feel that shake it's good to take note, but nothing to worry about.

