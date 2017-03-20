Heartland gets small quakes, but may not be a sign of something - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland gets small quakes, but may not be a sign of something bigger

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
Have you been shaken by any of the recent earthquakes that rattled the bootheel or parts close to it? (Source: USGS) Have you been shaken by any of the recent earthquakes that rattled the bootheel or parts close to it? (Source: USGS)
(KFVS) -

Have you been shaken by any of the recent earthquakes that rattled the Bootheel or parts close to it?

The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes of 2.1 magnitude or larger have hit since March 9.

Some of you are asking on social media: what does all this seismic activity mean?

Those earthquakes may be concerning when they happen, but a professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia said they are normal.

Professor Mian Liu said quakes like this happen from time to time.

However, a cluster of earthquakes doesn't necessarily mean a large one is on the way.

Liu said the most fascinating thing about these earthquakes is that we have them all.

"Actually, for earthquakes in Missouri it's a big puzzle, because it happens in the interior of a relatively stable continent. The future earthquake hazard is hard to assess, and these small earthquakes - right now it does not show anything is abnormal," Professor Liu said.

Liu said earthquakes that are around a 2.0 to a 4.0 won't do much damage.

So when you feel that shake it's good to take note, but nothing to worry about.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly