Temporary closure of Paducah Rotary Playground due to construction

Parks Services Department said the Paducah Rotary Playground located at the Health Park is temporarily closed due to construction activity.

The Rotary Playground is located at 421 North 13th Street in Paducah, KY.

Construction activity includes pouring the rubber playground surface, improving the grading and drainage of the Health Park, constructing a 1/3 mile walking trail, and expanding the Community Garden.

The department said families and children should avoid using the playground until further notice and have put up caution fencing and signage are around the playground.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Wilkins Construction Company for this nearly $620,000 project in November of 2016.

For this park, the City of Paducah has partnered with United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Lourdes Hospital, Baptist Health, Rotary Club of Paducah, Purchase District Health Department, Healthy Paducah Chapter of the Purchase Connections for Health Coalition, Paducah Independent Schools, and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

For more information about the Health Park, visit http://paducahky.gov/fountain-avenue-health-park, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

