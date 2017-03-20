Investigation into inmate's death underway in Jefferson County, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation into inmate's death underway in Jefferson County, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of inmate Michael S. Abboud. Abboud was a 36-year-old white male.

Abboud was transported to an area hospital on the evening of Saturday, March 18 after fellow inmates alerted Correction Officers of a problem.

Upon notification, Correction Officers and Medical Staff attempted life-saving measures, prior to his transport to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The investigation of Abboud's death began Saturday evening, and continues.

Preliminary investigation and an examination of internal video suggested that the deceased did not suffer any trauma.

Abboud was examined by medical personnel, but a cause of death has not yet been determined and officials said it could take weeks to do so. 

He was in custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail since November 4 of 2016 and was being held on tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Cases were also pending for 1st degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000 for the Jefferson County charges. 

Sheriff Marshak said the Sheriff's office would like to share that their hearts and prayers are with the family, and those Corrections and Jail Staff that attempted life saving measures on the deceased.    

