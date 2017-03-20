Cause of death released after 2 found dead in house fire in Advance, MO

The Missouri State Fire Marshal said a fire that claimed the lives of two people in Advance, Missouri is not considered to be suspicious.

According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, Herscheal Stephens, 41, and Andrea Carlisle, 43, both of Advance, were found dead in the home.

A volunteer firefighter called in the fire around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

It happened at a home in the 700 block of West Gabriel Street.

Autopsies for the victims on Wednesday, March 22 revealed the cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from smoke inhalation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.