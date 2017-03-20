2 arrested after elderly woman robbed in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after elderly woman robbed in Murray, KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Murray Police Department)
(Source: Murray Police Department) (Source: Murray Police Department)
Allison Hunter (Source: Dallas County, IA Jail)
Justin Marshall (Source: Dallas County, IA Jail)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people are in custody in Iowa in connection to a violent robbery at Walmart in Murray, Kentucky.

It happened in the parking lot of the store on Monday, March 20 around 9:15 a.m.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, a car circled the parking lot several times before backing into a parking stall to wait for the victim to park and get out of her car.

As the victim walked past the suspect's car, the woman lunged out and grabbed the victim's purse and dragged her to the ground.

Sgt. Shutt said after a short struggle over the purse, the suspect got back in her car and quickly sped off, nearly hitting the victim.

The woman has been identified as Allison Hunter, 29, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

She was arrested in West Des Moines, Iowa, on March 22, after a similar incident there.

According to Sgt. Shutt, a man, Justin Marshall, 32, of Panama City Beach, Florida is also facing charges in connection to the crime in Murray.

Both Hunter and Marshall face charges of 2nd degree robbery and 1st degree theft in connection to the crime in Iowa.

Marshall faces another charge there of fleeing after police said he tried to get away in a car and then on foot.

Shutt said the car the pair was in was reported stolen out of Kirksville, Missouri.

Charges in Murray are still pending.

