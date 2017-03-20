2 charged with murder in Cape Girardeau shooting death

Two men face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of Ryan Grandi.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Nicholas Fairbank, 20, and Steffon Swader, 17, also face charges of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and burglary in the first degree.

Fairbank also faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Grandi was shot multiple times inside his home in the 600 block of Bellevue.

During an interview with the Springfield Police Department on March 6 and 7, Fairbank told investigators that he and Swader were at Grandi's house on March 1. Fairbank's girlfriend is Grandi's roommate, according to police.

Fairbank told police that at some point during the evening, Grandi got mad and told everyone to leave. Fairbank and Swader left and that's when Fairbank told investigators that he came up with a plan to go back to the house to threaten and scare Grandi with a gun.

Court documents show that the pair broke into the house on Bellevue that was locked and had been barricaded. Fairbank's girlfriend was already asleep in her bed when they arrived.

Detectives said that Fairbank told them he and Grandi got into a verbal fight about their respective relationships with Fairbank's girlfriend.

Fairbank reportedly admitted to pulling out his gun and holding it his side with the intention of getting into a physical fight with Grandi. As he turned to put his gun on a table, Fairbank told investigators that Swader pulled out his own gun and shot Grandi several times.

According to court documents, Fairbank told detectives that he and Swader sat at the house for 20-30 minutes talking about what they should do. Grandi was still alive on the couch during the exchange.

Investigators say Swader and Fairbank drove Grandi to a Cape Girardeau hospital and told medical staff they had a gunshot victim in their vehicle.

After medical staff took Grandi inside, they told police that Swader and Fairbank took off.

Grandi died at the hospital.

Police said Fairbank and Swader went back to the house to clean up the scene. The gun used to kill Grandi has not been recovered.

Both Swader and Fairbank have been in custody for several weeks.

Swader was arrested on March 2. Fairbank was arrested on March 6.

Court documents show that Swader and Fairbank are both being held on $500,000 cash only bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.