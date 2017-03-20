Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Mt. Vernon

A student is in police custody for allegedly bringing a weapon to Mount Vernon Township High School.

According to police, the initial report was that the student had a handgun.

Several officers responded to the school and learned the weapon was an air soft gun.

A juvenile was taken into custody.

It's not clear yet what, if any, charges may be filed.

