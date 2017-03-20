CCTA to host event introducing school board candidates

The Cape Community Teacher's Association is hosting an event so the public can learn more about the candidates who are running for the Cape Public School Board.

The "Meet the Candidates" forum will be on Monday, March 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Oscar Hirsch Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

This event is open to the public.

There are three seats open on the board. Below is a list of those running:

Philip "Phil" Moore

Tony L. Smee

Tracy Curtis

Melissa "Missy" Herbst Smith

Jared W. Ritter

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.