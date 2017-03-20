Suspects wanted in Dyersburg, TN ATM robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspects wanted in Dyersburg, TN ATM robbery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of robbery suspects. (Source: Dyersburg Police Department) Surveillance image of robbery suspects. (Source: Dyersburg Police Department)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

The Dyersburg Police Department is looking for suspects in an ATM robbery on Friday, March 17.

According to police, a robbery was reported at the Simmons Bank ATM on Church Street in downtown Dyersburg.

The victim told officers he was in his vehicle and pulled up to use the bank's ATM. While doing so, he reported two men approached him on foot from behind his vehicle.

According to the victim, both suspects had handguns pointed at his head.

One of the suspects reportedly hit him in the back of the head with the handgun and demanded his money and jewelry and told him to get out of the car.

According to police, was able to leave but the suspects fired several shots at his vehicle. They say the victim's car was hit more than once and the back glass was shattered.

The suspects were described as "light-skinned black males" and one was wearing a mask.

Police said the victim refused medical treatment at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

