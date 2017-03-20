City of Benton, IL hosts ribbon cutting for new police station

The City of Benton, Illinois hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 20 for the new police station.

The public was invited to the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at the police department on West Washington Street.

The new police station has more room for a reception area, multiple interview rooms, multiple work stations for officers and a conference room.

