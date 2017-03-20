Drug investigation in Calloway Co., KY leads to multiple arrests

A joint investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the Murray Police Department and the Kentucky State Police has led to multiple drug arrests.

On Saturday, March 18 a search warrant was served at 1609 Wiswell Road, Murray in which approximately eight ounces of marijuana, $12,000 in cash and other assorted drug paraphernalia was seized. Three adults were arrested one juvenile was charged.

Jessie W. Burkett, 25 of Murray, Chandler B. Huie, 21 of Farmington, and Julie D. Burgess, 18 of Benton, were all arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana - eight ounces to five pounds (first offense)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (buy/possess)

Unlawful Transaction w/minor (2nd degree)

The female juvenile was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana - eight ounces to five pounds (first offense)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (buy/possess)

The three adults were transported to and lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center and are being held on a $5,000 cash bond each.

The juvenile was charged and released to her father.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.