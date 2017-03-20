2 arrested in Sikeston after shots fired call - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in Sikeston after shots fired call

Antwan Davis (Source: Sikeston DPS) Antwan Davis (Source: Sikeston DPS)
De'Qua Turner (Source: Sikeston DPS) De'Qua Turner (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two men face charges after a shots fired call in Sikeston, Missouri.

According to Sergeant Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of Ruth Street around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Several people were standing in front of the home when officers arrived.

One person told investigators that a car driven by a man pulled up to the house, and a passenger lowered the window and fired four shots.

The car drove off.

Detectives located a vehicle matching the description nearby.

The two people in the car were identified as De'Qua Turner, 25, and Antwan Davis, 24, both of Sikeston.

Detectives spotted a black Ruger LC9s 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol in the car within reach of both Turner and Davis.

The serial number on that gun checked back to a gun that was stolen from Re-Arrm Inc. on March 14.

According to Sgt. Broom, detectives were able to match shell casings at the scene on Ruth Street to the ammunition in the stolen gun.

Turner and Davis are both convicted felons, so they are not allowed to own a gun.

Both men face felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and stealing.

Bond for Turner and Davis is set at $25,000 cash only.

