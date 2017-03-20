Murray State University honors actor W. Earl Brown with Distinguished Alumni Award

Murray State will be presenting the Distinguished Alumni Award to Hollywood actor and Murray State alumnus W. Earl Brown.

MSU annually honors alumni who have made meaningful contributions to their profession on a local, state and national level.

Established in 1962, the award is the highest honor granted by the Murray State University Alumni Association, and its recipients include Pulitzer Prize winning journalists, renowned authors, research scientists, physicians and educators.

Brown graduated from Murray State in 1986 with degrees in theatre and electronic media.

Brown was born and raised in Golden Pond, Kentucky.

During his time as a student at Murray State, Brown was heavily involved in the theatre, journalism and mass communication departments.

He won several awards as part of the Speech and Debate team, served as a weather anchor for MSU 11 News, was the co-creator of the MSU 11 comedy show “More Strange Urges” and was actively involved as an actor or director in numerous Murray State theatre productions.

“It was on that stage of the Robert E. Johnson Theatre that I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life,” Brown said. “That performance was a very spiritual and transcendental experience. I was hooked from that moment on. I realized that performing wasn’t something that could fuel my ego, but rather could nurture my spirit.”

Brown went on to earn his M.F.A. in acting at DePaul University in Chicago in 1989.

His first job on a film set was teaching dialect on “Backdraft” in 1991.

Soon after, his performance in “A View From the Bridge” at the Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre catapulted his career as an actor into television and film.

Brown moved to Los Angeles and landed his first major roles in several films, such as “New Nightmare” in 1994, “A Vampire in Brooklyn” in 1995 and the role of Kenny in “Scream” in 1996.

Brown was cast as Cameron Diaz’s brother Warren in “There’s Something About Mary” in 1998.

Since the 1990s, Brown has played roles in several notable films, such as “The Master” in 2012, “The Sessions” in 2012 and “Wild” in 2014.

On television, he has guest-starred in several series, including “American Horror Story,” “Justified,” “X-Files,” and “Six Feet Under.”

Brown will be taking a brief intermission from Hollywood to return to Murray State’s Robert E. Johnson Theatre April 27–30, 2017.

Performing the role of Big Daddy in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Brown is excited to return back to his roots in the Murray State theatre department.

Over the years, Brown has remained very engaged with the department, often returning to the University to lead theatre workshops and host Q&A sessions for current students.

“I want current students to realize that no one can take away the joy you get from creating something. Don’t put all of your eggs in the ego basket and think you have to have your name on the marquee one day. To be in the arts, you have to open yourself up and allow your vulnerability to lead you,” Brown said. “The irony in this business is that even the most successful artists get turned down. Don’t take all of the criticism to heart, but don’t let all of the praise go to your head. You can let the arts feed your ego or feed your Spirit.”

Brown will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Award banquet to be held April 21 at 6 p.m. in the CFSB Center’s Murray Room, and he will have the opportunity to speak about his professional experiences.

The banquet is open to the public with tickets available for $30 at murraystate.edu/distinguishedalumni until April 14.

