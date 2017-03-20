Job Search Party coming to Rend Lake College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Job seekers are invited to the sixth annual Job Search Party, hosted by Rend Lake College, from 3 – 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon. The free event will bring potential employees in front of a variety of employers.

Attendees looking for employment should come dressed for success, have plenty of copies of their résumé, and be ready and willing to have conversations with potential employers from throughout the Southern Illinois region. 

Jo Ann Dick, RLC Coordinator of Special Projects, said preparedness is the best tip for job seekers when coming to an event like the Job Search Party.

“The objective is to say one truly memorable thing to employers,” Dick said. “Take the Job Search Party seriously because you’re making important first impressions. Employers remember only a few of the hundreds of job seekers they meet at every event. Do some research and be prepared to answer questions.”

New this year to the Job Search Party will be two workshops hosted by RLC Career Services. Interviewing Preparation and Professionalism in the Workplace will cover the steps for landing the job and effectiveness.

The workshops will start at 3:30, 3:45, 5:00, and 5:30 p.m. – each lasting 15 minutes.

Door prizes for attendees will be drawn on the half hour during the event.

Also new this year will be a drawing for a success basket.

A children’s activity area will also be provided courtesy of RLC Project CHILD, which will include coloring, story time, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 

Employers:

  • Aflac Insurance
  • Auto Credit of Southern Illinois
  • Crossroads Community Hospital
  • Garon Foods, Inc.
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Mt. Vernon Police Department
  • Pepsi Mid America
  • Phoenix Modular Elevator
  • Primerica Financial Services
  • Priority Staffing Group
  • Purcell Tire & Service Center
  • Schneider National
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare
  • Staff Quick
  • Transamerica Agency Network
  • United Methodist Children’s Home
  • Withers Broadcasting / Dana Communications

For more information about the Job Search Party, contact Jo Ann Dick at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1337 or dickj@rlc.edu.

