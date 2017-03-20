Job Search Party coming to Rend Lake College

Job seekers are invited to the sixth annual Job Search Party, hosted by Rend Lake College, from 3 – 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon. The free event will bring potential employees in front of a variety of employers.

Attendees looking for employment should come dressed for success, have plenty of copies of their résumé, and be ready and willing to have conversations with potential employers from throughout the Southern Illinois region.

Jo Ann Dick, RLC Coordinator of Special Projects, said preparedness is the best tip for job seekers when coming to an event like the Job Search Party.

“The objective is to say one truly memorable thing to employers,” Dick said. “Take the Job Search Party seriously because you’re making important first impressions. Employers remember only a few of the hundreds of job seekers they meet at every event. Do some research and be prepared to answer questions.”

New this year to the Job Search Party will be two workshops hosted by RLC Career Services. Interviewing Preparation and Professionalism in the Workplace will cover the steps for landing the job and effectiveness.

The workshops will start at 3:30, 3:45, 5:00, and 5:30 p.m. – each lasting 15 minutes.

Door prizes for attendees will be drawn on the half hour during the event.

Also new this year will be a drawing for a success basket.

A children’s activity area will also be provided courtesy of RLC Project CHILD, which will include coloring, story time, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Employers:

Aflac Insurance

Auto Credit of Southern Illinois

Crossroads Community Hospital

Garon Foods, Inc.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Mt. Vernon Police Department

Pepsi Mid America

Phoenix Modular Elevator

Primerica Financial Services

Priority Staffing Group

Purcell Tire & Service Center

Schneider National

Southern Illinois Healthcare

Staff Quick

Transamerica Agency Network

United Methodist Children’s Home

Withers Broadcasting / Dana Communications

For more information about the Job Search Party, contact Jo Ann Dick at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1337 or dickj@rlc.edu.

