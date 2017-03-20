Cape Girardeau squad car hit during emergency response

A Cape Girardeau Police Department squad car has front end damage after the officer was hit by another driver while responding to an emergency call.

According to police, the officer was responding to a call around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

The officer had emergency lights and the siren activated.

Another vehicle failed to stop for the officer and hit his car at the intersection of Route K and Mount Auburn.

No one was hurt.

State law requires that all drivers yield to emergency vehicles.

The department asks that all drivers pull over and come to a complete stop until the cruiser has passed you.

