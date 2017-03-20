FBI Director James Comey testifies before House Intelligence Committee

FBI Director James Comey testified on Monday, March 20 before the House Intelligence Committee regarding claims of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, along with President Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of the phones at Trump Tower.

Members of the House Intelligence Committee have summoned Comey along with Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, to the hearing as the panel responds to President Trump’s insistence that former President Barack Obama had the phones at Trump Tower wiretapped toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comey and Rogers both confirmed there is a current investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But when asked about President Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, Comey said there was no evidence to support these claims.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

"With respect to the president's tweets, I have no information to support those tweets," FBI Director James Comey said before the committee. "We have looked carefully inside the FBI."

Comey said that no one person, not even the president, can order the wiretapping or surveillance on anybody. He said there is an application process and the decision must be made by a judge.

When asked if he believed he himself had been a part of what President Trump called "McCarthyism," Comey responded, to laughter, by saying, "I try to not take part in any "-ism," including "McCarthyism."

Adm. Rogers said that not only is there no evidence the United States took part in any wiretapping at Trump Tower, but that no other country or ally of the U.S. was ordered to take part in any kind of surveillance.

The GOP intel committee also confirmed there is no evidence to back up President Trump's claims.

