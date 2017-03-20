Malden man arrested, charged with statutory sodomy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden man arrested, charged with statutory sodomy

Chad Cobb (Source: Malden Police Department) Chad Cobb (Source: Malden Police Department)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

A Malden man is behind bars, accused of sodomizing a child.

According to court documents, the child's mother told investigators that Chad Cobb, 44, was watching her son while she was at work.

When she got home, she told investigators that her son was crying.

Cobb reportedly told her that the child was crying because he'd wet his pants.

But, when the boy's mother asked the child why he was crying, investigators said he told his mom that Cobb put his genitals in the boy's mouth.

Court documents show that the child also had a busted lip. When asked how his lip got hurt, the boy told investigators that Cobb threw him on the bed in his bedroom.

During a search of the home, investigators said they found a metal container with marijuana, a pair of scissors, 2 packages of rolling papers, and 2 partially smoked marijuana cigarettes on the floor of the child's bedroom. The child told investigators that the box belonged to Cobb.

Cobb faces a felony charge of statutory sodomy.

