March 21 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor who we all remember as Ferris Bueller. He's also starred in 1998's Godzilla movie and the movie version of Inspector Gadget. Matthew Broderick is 55 today.

He's an actor who has starred in some big blockbuster movies over the past 20 years. He had the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies. He also starred as Commissioner Gordon in the Dark Knight trilogy. His other movies include: Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Fifth Element, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, this list goes on and on. Gary Oldman is 59 today.

He took on the role of James Bond in a couple of 007 films in the late 1980's: The Living Daylights and License to Kill. Timothy Dalton is 73 today.

He's starred in two movies with his father, Clint Eastwood: Trouble with the Curve and Gran Torino. More recently you saw him in Suicide Squad where he had the role of Navy Seal G. Q. Edwards. Scott Eastwood is 31 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who had a string of hits in the late 1970's and early 1980's including Baby Hold On to Me and Two Tickets to Paradise. He was born Edward Mahoney, but you know him by his stage name Eddy Money who is 68 today.

He was one of the lead singers for the rock band Supertramp. You head him on the hits The Logical Song, Take the Long Way Home and Breakfast in America. Roger Hodgson is 67 today.

