Single-vehicle crash in Wayne Co., IL sends 1 to hospital

According to the ISP, a single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Wayne County, Illinois sent one man to the hospital on Sunday, March 19.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hasan H. Dwelee, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a red Honda Fit, traveling eastbound on I-64 near mile post 116 when a deer entered his lane of travel. Dwelee was unable to avoid a collision with the deer, striking the animal with the front of the vehicle.

Dwelee was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash. Roaa K. Rahi, 26, of Louisville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

