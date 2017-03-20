Four things you need to know on 3/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/20

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Monday, March 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather has returned to the Heartland! With highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, it will be unseasonably warm today. It will be partly cloudy, and there is a small chance of showers for parts of the Heartland later in the day. It will also be rather breezy at times with winds of up to 15 mph blowing in from the south. A LOOK AHEAD: There may be a chance for some severe weather in the days ahead.

Making headlines:

Death investigation underway in Massac Co., IL: The Illinois State Police is currently conducting a death investigation in Massac County after a a body was found in a car.

Trump rallies supporters: President Donald Trump is returning to the road, rallying supporters to recapture the enthusiasm of his campaign and reassuring them about his tumultuous early days in the White House.

Wayne Co., IL crash: According to the ISP, a single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Wayne County, Illinois sent one man to the hospital on Sunday, March 19.

Former Ballard Co. sheriff dies: The former sheriff of Ballard County, Kentucky has passed away. Herbie Vance served as sheriff for eight years and deputy sheriff for 20 years.

