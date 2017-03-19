Southeast Missouri State baseball team sweeps Tennessee Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by John Broeckling, Assignment Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State took three straight from Tennessee Martin in Ohio Valley Conference play. 

The Redhawks outscored Martin 32-9 over the weekend in Cape Girardeau. 

With the series win, SEMO improves to 3-3 in conference play and 10-7 overall.

Southeast also extended it's winning streak against UT-Martin to 17 straight games.

