Southeast Missouri State baseball team sweeps Tennessee Martin

Southeast Missouri State took three straight from Tennessee Martin in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Redhawks outscored Martin 32-9 over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.

With the series win, SEMO improves to 3-3 in conference play and 10-7 overall.

Southeast also extended it's winning streak against UT-Martin to 17 straight games.

