Southeast Missouri State baseball team sweeps Tennessee Martin

Southeast Missouri State took three straight from Tennessee Martin in Ohio Valley Conference play.
The Redhawks outscored Martin 32-9 over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.
With the series win, SEMO improves to 3-3 in conference play and 10-7 overall.
Southeast also extended it's winning streak against UT-Martin to 17 straight games.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.