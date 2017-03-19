All you can eat breakfast March 25

If you're hungry for breakfast food, an organization in the Heartland might be able to help.

The Cape Girardeau, MO Masonic Temple Association will have an all you can eat breakfast on Saturday March 25, at the Masonic Temple, 2307 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

They will be serving scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk, and orange juice from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

