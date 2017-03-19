Former KY sheriff Herby Vance passes away

Former Ballard County sheriff Herby Vance passed away on Saturday, March 18. (Courtesy: Milner & Orr Funeral Home)

The former sheriff of Ballard County, Kentucky has passed away. According to an obituary with Milner & Orr Funeral Home, Herby Vance, 78, died on Saturday, March 18 at the Life Care Center in LaCenter.

Vance served as sheriff for eight years and deputy sheriff for 20 years.

The current Ballard County sheriff recounted a memory with Vance in a Facebook post:

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the funeral home's website by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.