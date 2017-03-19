ISP investigating report of body found in car on I-24 in Massac - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP investigating report of body found in car on I-24 in Massac Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Illinois State Police, a death investigation is currently underway in Massac County after a body was found in a car on I-24

At approximately 11:19 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, the Massac County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded to a report of a person presumed dead in a vehicle parked on an exit ramp in Massac County.

Troopers with the ISP are currently investigating the death. They say foul play is not suspected.

The name of  is not being released at this time due to notifications being made to the family.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

