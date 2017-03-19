Poplar Bluff man arrested on drug charges

Police in Poplar Bluff, MO report the arrest of a man earlier this week on several drug charges. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

Police in Poplar Bluff, MO report the arrest of a man earlier this week on several drug charges.

They say 35-year-old Lee Marvin Hamilton of Poplar Bluff was speeding, and tried to evade a patrolman.

The patrolman confronted Hamilton behind a residence in the 600 block of Davis Street and conducted a search of his vehicle.

Inside they found marijuana and other drugs, along with $10,000 in cash.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with one count of controlled substance possession and one count of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, along with several traffic violations.

