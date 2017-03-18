I-55 all clear after several wrecks stop traffic

Officials have reported that all lanes on I-55 are up and running.

Traffic is moving slowly and there is still debris to be removed but the roadways are no longer at a stand still.

Officials said there were minor injuries from several wrecks but no one was taken to seek medical treatment.

Two cars were towed but various others were involved in wrecks.

Officials said one vehicle crashed into a guard rail on the night of Saturday, March 18 and other wrecks have been reported on both sides of the median.

