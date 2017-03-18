Woman suspected of shooting at another driver wanted by Paducah police

The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of firing shots at another driver late Friday, March 17.

This incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Harris Road at Olivet Church Road, Paducah, Ky.

The suspect is reported to be a white female with light-colored hair, driving a red vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala LTZ.

A Paducah man told officers he was driving on Harris Road, approaching Olivet Church Road, when a red four-door sedan attempted to pull onto Harris Road from Huck’s Convenience Store.

The man honked his horn to gain the driver’s attention, and, as he passed the vehicle, he saw the female driving yelling and making obscene gestures at him.

As he turned left onto Olivet Church Road, the young man told police he heard about two gunshots breaking the rear window on the driver’s side of his truck, and the side mirror on the driver’s side.

The man pulled into a parking area behind Kohl’s and found that one projectile penetrated his seat and landed on the dashboard. A second was lodged inside the driver’s door.

He told police he believes the shots came from the red car behind him.

Surveillance video from Huck’s showed a white female with light-colored hair, wearing a turquoise shirt, driving a red, possibly 2011-2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with chrome accents on the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tips may be texted to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

