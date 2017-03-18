WiFi network improved at Barkley Regional Airport - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WiFi network improved at Barkley Regional Airport

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Barkley Regional Airport has given its public WiFi network a facelift. 

As mobile devices and laptops have become more prevalent in people's every day lives, so has the necessity to be able to update Facebook or stream your new favorite show.

It is now much easier to do these things as you are waiting to depart from Barkley Regional Airport. 

The previous network was installed in 2009 and had very limited bandwidth in a limited section of the airport. It was not keeping up with demands of today's users. 

"Our first network was only strong enough to cover the public area before going through security, and could only support a limited number of connections at once," Eddie Grant said, Airport Marketing Director. 

The airport partnered with Computer Source to install three new wireless access points throughout the terminal, almost tripling the available bandwidth to support multiple devices. 

"This improved network will provide everyone with a strong signal no matter where you are in the terminal," Grant said, "Computer Source was a great partner in helping us handle the challenges we faced in getting good signal everywhere we needed it to be, and they made it look easy." 

When passengers first connect to the network they will have to agree to terms of service before being fully connected to the network. 

For more information, contact Eddie Grant at the airport (270) 744-0521.

