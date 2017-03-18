Craft cards classes coming to RLC

Join instructor Carol Payne in one of Rend Lake College’s Handmade Cards classes this spring to learn advanced techniques to create a unique gift.

Refine skills in two-step stamping, heat and dry embossing, and much more through RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division.

Next month, refresh your skills with the creation of life event cards for any special occasion: weddings, anniversaries, births, graduations, and much more.

Participants will meet from 6 – 9 p.m. Monday, April 10 in Pinckneyville; Wednesday, April 12 in Mt. Vernon; and Thursday, April 13 in Ina, Il.

In May, the courses will focus on summer fun cards with a class devoted to the most advanced card-making practices.

Classes meet from 6 – 9 p.m. Monday, May 1 in Pinckneyville; Wednesday, May 3 in Mt.Vernon; and Thursday, May 4 in Ina.

All classes cost $10, plus a $10 supply fee to the instructor.

Classes at the Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campus will meet in room 101.

Class attendees at the RLC Market Place in Mt. Vernon will meet in room 354.

For those participants coming to the Ina campus, classes will meet in the Historic Schoolhouse.

To learn more about these classes, or any others this spring, call 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714. Pre-registration may be done in person, via phone call, or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

