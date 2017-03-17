Red Cross to offer disaster volunteer training

If you would like to go from zero to hero, the American Red Cross has an idea for you. What it calls 'a unique fast track Red Cross volunteer training.'

The training takes place April 21-23 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. In just one weekend, Zero to Hero participants will complete the necessary training to become a Red Cross disaster volunteer.

Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region, Alyssa Pollock, says this training will prepare volunteers for a variety of different disaster scenarios.

If you're interested in learning more about Zero to Hero training, call Sam Evans at 217-622-0270 or email at Samuel.Evans@redcross.org.

