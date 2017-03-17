Saint Francis Medical Center CEO retiring after 18 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saint Francis Medical Center CEO retiring after 18 years

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The office of the man who has steered Saint Francis Medical Center for the last 18 years is filled with memorabilia that spans a lifetime.

Steve Bjelich is a self-professed sports fanatic. Golf, basketball, football, he loves it all.  But in the 1970s, at Indiana University, he ran track.

A Big Ten champion in the quarter mile.

"I was 16th in the world at one time. Thirteen ahead of me were Americans. We were dominate," recalled Bjelich.

It's that competitive nature that Bjelich credits with his long tenure in hospital administration. After 39 at hospitals all over the country, the 63 year old is retiring.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife, traveling, enjoying our wines. It's important while we have our health," said Bjelich.

As he contemplates his time at Saint Francis, Bjelich is most proud of the relationships he has with his employees.

When he arrived in 1999, there were about 1,000 of them, today there are nearly 3,000. And if you've driven by the hospital over the last few years, you've seen it expand in every direction.

Twenty years ago it covered 340,000 square feet, today it's more than four times that size.

Bjelich pointed out, "that expansion created jobs and added new services."

As more of the costs of medical care are shifted to employers and patients, and with fixed overhead costs tied to that expansion, Heartland News asked Bjelich if Saint Francis had a plan to reduce the cost of healthcare.

"We have many primary care doctors in the hospital now.  We have urgent care centers that people can use instead of the emergency room. Those things will reduce our costs in the long run," said Bjelich.

As he prepares to end the 75 hour work weeks, the time away from family, the stress, and move permanently to Florida, Bjelich doesn't deny he wonders, at times, if he'll miss it.

"My wife wanted me to retire at 60," he said. "I wasn't ready. The system wasn't ready. The time is just right now."

"Just right" comes on September 1, when Bjelich will pack up the memorabilia and the memories, and head south.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly