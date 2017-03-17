1 killed in Perry Co., IL crash

A man from Mulkeytown, Illinois has died after a crash on State Route 154 in Perry County, Illinois.

According to Sheriff Steve Bareis, it happened around 8:30 a.m. just west of Conant Road.

Bareis said Billy Ray Zettler was driving west on State Route 154 when his truck left the road and hit a utility pole.

Zettler was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to the sheriff, Zettler may have had some sort of medical episode that caused him to crash.

