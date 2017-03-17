Burning marijuana odor leads Sikeston officers to suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burning marijuana odor leads Sikeston officers to suspect

Leslie Redd (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A tell-tale odor coming from an apartment in Sikeston leads to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 800 block of West Wakefield on Sunday, March 12 after someone reported a 'suspicious odor.'

Officers recognized the odor as being similar to burning marijuana and were able to follow the smell to the apartment.

Sergeant Jon Broom said officers were given consent to go inside the apartment where they found a bag containing about four ounces of marijuana in the bathroom.

Investigators said they also found other items commonly used to sell marijuana.

Leslie Redd, 25, of Sikeston was arrested.

His car was towed to DPS headquarters.

After obtaining a search warrant for the car, officers found a pistol under the driver seat of Redd's car along with other items associated with the sale of marijuana. Redd is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm.

Redd faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

