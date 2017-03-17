2 young kids taken to the hospital after wreck in McCracken County

A crash in McCracken County sent two young girls to the hospital Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

According to the sheriff's department, Nikkie Barnes, 24, was driving down Oaks Road when her car dropped off the road and into a ditch, scraping the side of a utility pole in the process.

Her passengers, age six and 10 months, were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

