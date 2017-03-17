TN woman loses money to con artist

An elderly Weakley County woman is out $1,800 thanks to a man who claimed to be her grandson.

According to the sheriff's department, a man called and said he was somehow involved in the legal system in Mexico.

He convinced the victim that her grandson had been arrested in Mexico and needed money for his defense.

The victim put $450 on four different Walmart gift cards and gave them the numbers of the cards when they asked.

Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said the victim got suspicious when they called back the next day asking for more money.

So, she called her grandson who lives in another state. He answered the phone and said he's fine.

The area code from the call traces back to Cambodia.

If you don't recognize the number, you shouldn't answer. And never give money or personal information over the phone.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.