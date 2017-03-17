VA addresses Presidential portrait complaints - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

VA addresses Presidential portrait complaints

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
After complaints from some veterans about President Donald Trump's portrait not being on display at Veterans Affairs hospitals, the Department of Veterans Affairs has come up with a temporary solution.

According to a department spokesperson, the VA has not received an official photo of the President or VA Secretary David Shulkin from the White House.

It is protocol for both portraits to be on display in the hospitals.

So, until the White House sends the pictures, all facilities have been instructed to print high resolution photos of both President Trump and Secretary Shulkin.

Once the official portraits are sent, the printed photos will be replaced.

When asked about accusations from some employees saying they refused to display a photo of President Trump because "he is not our President," the VA issued a statement that said, "That statement does not represent the views or values of VA. President Trump is the President of the United States and Secretary Shulkin is committed is committed to rebuilding trust with Veterans and the American people by modernizing VA. We are eager to receive his official photo from GPO and will display the photos as indicated above until that time."

